Trump to receive Israel’s top civilian honour for ‘tremendous contributions’: Netanyahu

Trump, in turn, described the recognition as “a great honor” and expressed gratitude for the personal and political camaraderie he shares with Netanyahu. The US president lauded Israel’s resilience under Netanyahu’s leadership, calling him a “wartime prime minister” whose guidance had preserved Israel through recent conflicts and enabled landmark regional agreements.

Netanyahu emphasized that Trump’s bold approach to diplomacy had yielded tangible results in the Middle East, from advancing security cooperation to cementing closer US-Israel alignment. “President Trump has achieved remarkable things because we work together,” he said, crediting the partnership with fostering peace and stability in a turbulent region.

The Israel Prize, traditionally reserved for Israeli citizens in recognition of lifetime achievement and national service, had never before been conferred upon a foreign leader, making this award a truly historic moment. Netanyahu and Trump both highlighted the depth of their mutual trust and the shared vision that had guided their coordinated efforts on matters ranging from Gaza to Iran.

“This reflects the heartfelt appreciation of the Israeli people,” Netanyahu said. “They recognise the profound impact of President Trump’s leadership on Israel and our common cause.”

Trump echoed the sentiment, calling Netanyahu a steadfast ally and friend. “You’ve been a great friend, and I’ve been a great friend to you and to Israel,” he said, underscoring a partnership that has left an indelible mark on the region.

The announcement, set against ongoing discussions on regional security, marks a historic moment in the US-Israel relationship, celebrating a foreign statesman whose policies and personal engagement have reshaped the diplomatic landscape of the Middle East.

