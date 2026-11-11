Netanyahu calls for national unity govt amid political clash over Iran threat
Former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot calls Netanyahu's speech "shameful", accusing him of political opportunism
Caretaker PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a national unity government, warning of growing international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran
Former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot condemns Netanyahu's speech as "shameful", accusing him of exploiting a state occasion for political gains
Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot has secured the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset; Eisenkot also seeks an independent probe into the 7 October 2023, security failures
Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the formation of a national unity government, warning that the country must remain united against what he described as a growing threat from Iran.
Speaking after the opening session of Israel's newly elected parliament, Netanyahu cautioned that the country could soon face mounting international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the continuation of its current regime, which he accused of posing an existential threat to Israel.
"In the very near future, we're going to be confronted by international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the preservation of this terror regime that seeks to annihilate us," Netanyahu said.
His remarks, however, triggered a sharp response from former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief Gadi Eisenkot, who accused the caretaker Prime Minister of exploiting an important state occasion for political gains.
Describing Netanyahu's speech as "shameful", Eisenkot criticised what he called its divisive and inflammatory tone and questioned the Prime Minister's suitability to remain in office.
"I sat and listened to the outgoing prime minister's delusional, divisive, hate-filled and shameful speech, exploiting a state occasion," Eisenkot said.
The exchange has further deepened the political divide as rival camps attempt to secure the numbers needed to form Israel's next government. Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot currently commands the support of the 61 lawmakers required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
Eisenkot's Yashar party has already pushed for parliamentary changes, including the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry into the security and intelligence failures preceding the 7 October 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.
Netanyahu has opposed an independent inquiry, rejecting allegations of wrongdoing. Instead, he has proposed a commission whose members would be selected through political channels.
With neither political camp securing the required majority, negotiations are expected to intensify as rival blocs seek to consolidate support. The possibility of a national unity arrangement also remains part of the political debate.
With IANS inputs