Netanyahu calls for national unity govt amid political clash over Iran threat

His remarks, however, triggered a sharp response from former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief Gadi Eisenkot, who accused the caretaker Prime Minister of exploiting an important state occasion for political gains.

Describing Netanyahu's speech as "shameful", Eisenkot criticised what he called its divisive and inflammatory tone and questioned the Prime Minister's suitability to remain in office.

"I sat and listened to the outgoing prime minister's delusional, divisive, hate-filled and shameful speech, exploiting a state occasion," Eisenkot said.

The exchange has further deepened the political divide as rival camps attempt to secure the numbers needed to form Israel's next government. Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot currently commands the support of the 61 lawmakers required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Eisenkot's Yashar party has already pushed for parliamentary changes, including the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry into the security and intelligence failures preceding the 7 October 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Netanyahu has opposed an independent inquiry, rejecting allegations of wrongdoing. Instead, he has proposed a commission whose members would be selected through political channels.

With neither political camp securing the required majority, negotiations are expected to intensify as rival blocs seek to consolidate support. The possibility of a national unity arrangement also remains part of the political debate.

With IANS inputs