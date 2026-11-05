Arab parties offer support to oust Netanyahu, but political hurdles remain

An Arab-led political alliance in Israel has signalled its willingness to support a government formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents, potentially breaking with decades of precedent to help end his long rule.

Ahmad Tibi, a senior member of the Joint List, told The Associated Press that the bloc was prepared to take steps it had avoided in the past to remove Netanyahu's government.

“We want to do things that we did not do in the past in order to remove this criminal government,” Tibi said.

However, any such arrangement could prove politically difficult for both sides. The Joint List would have to support a government that may continue Israel's wars and settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. Meanwhile, Netanyahu's opponents would have to work with parties that reject Israel's identity as a Jewish state.

Following record turnout among Arab voters, Arab-led parties secured a significant presence in the Knesset. Tibi said the Joint List was prepared to support an anti-Netanyahu government without joining the administration, a position that could make cooperation more acceptable to Jewish-led opposition parties while giving the bloc considerable political influence.

Only one Arab party, Ra'am, has previously served in an Israeli government, in 2021. It is considered more conciliatory than the Joint List and has eight seats, compared with the latter's 11. Ra'am is willing to join another anti-Netanyahu government, but such an arrangement would still require the Joint List's support.

Tibi said that if Jewish-led opposition parties rejected cooperation, it would demonstrate that Israel was “an ethnocracy, not an absolute democracy for all citizens”.

Joint List's positions pose challenge

Palestinians who remained in what became Israel after the 1948 war surrounding its creation were granted citizenship and the right to vote. They and their descendants now account for around 20 per cent of the country's population.

Arab-led political parties have historically faced suspicion among many Jewish Israelis, reinforced by statements from some lawmakers defending or praising Israel's adversaries.

The Joint List, a coalition of three left-wing and nationalist parties, rejects what it calls the “racist Zionist consensus”. It advocates cooperation with Jewish Israelis who support a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. The bloc also rejects Israel's identity as a Jewish state and calls for equal rights for all citizens.

Many Jewish Israelis view these positions as support for Israel's enemies, particularly during wartime. Netanyahu has sought to reinforce such perceptions, making unproven allegations of electoral fraud against Arab-led parties and portraying them as a national security threat.