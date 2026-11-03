Trump says US will end $4 billion in annual funding to Israel this year

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington would stop providing $4 billion in annual funding to Israel at the end of this year under an agreement he had reached with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking on Fox News’ Fox and Friends, Trump said Israel no longer needed the money and could instead purchase American military equipment. He added that the United States would remain willing to help Israel if necessary.

“We’ve already agreed that by the end of this year we won’t be paying Israel. Now we’ll help Israel if they need it,” he said.

Netanyahu’s office did not immediately comment on the remarks. It was also unclear precisely which funding Trump intended to end or how the proposed cutoff would affect existing US commitments.

A memorandum of understanding provides for $3.8 billion in annual American military assistance to Israel through 2028. Discussions have been under way over the future of that support beyond the agreement’s expiry.

Trump said he and Netanyahu had settled the matter months earlier. Defending the proposed change, he argued that Israel could buy the weapons it required from the United States, as European countries do.