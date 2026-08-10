Israel rejects Trump’s 15-point Gaza plan, deepening tensions with US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has flatly rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15-point Gaza plan, insisting that Israeli forces will remain in place until Hamas is fully and “genuinely” disarmed — a hardline stance that could further complicate Washington-led efforts to broker a lasting de-escalation in the region, Al Jazeera reported.

“Israel rejects the 15-point document,” Netanyahu told his cabinet on Sunday, referring to the proposal endorsed by Hamas last month.

He said the Israeli army would not begin any withdrawal until Hamas had surrendered its weapons and would continue to “thwart threats” against Israeli troops and civilians.

Netanyahu acknowledged that Israel was in discussions with Washington over the issue, but made clear that his government would not accept every American proposal.

“They have ideas, some of which are acceptable to us and some are not acceptable to us,” he said, adding that Israel knew how to “stand firm” on its demands.

The White House did not immediately respond.

Hamas, however, said it remained committed to implementing the plan in full. In a statement posted on Telegram, the Palestinian group urged mediators and guarantor countries to shoulder their responsibilities and prevent any “violations or breaches” that could derail the process.

Trump announced the agreement on 30 July, describing it as a “historic” step towards peace. The deal calls for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza and was brokered through the US-led Board of Peace, inaugurated in February 2026 and comprising roughly 40 countries, including Israel and several Arab states. No Palestinian representatives are part of the board, which has Trump as its chair for life.