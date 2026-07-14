With friends like Netanyahu and Trump, does India need foes?

India finds itself cornered as the war in the Middle East threatens to spin out of control. Strategic analyst Trita Parsi points out that India has sided with Israel and the US, unlike China, which has stayed neutral.

Did Israel inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi of its plan to bomb Iran when the prime minister inexplicably visited Israel barely two days before the attack? Even if it is assumed that Israel did not inform Modi of its plans, it raises questions about whether it was a friendly act, Parsi quipped in an interview with Dekoder on Monday. The war did not create an energy crisis for Israel, but it did for India, he pointed out.

Similarly, the United States does not appear to have kept Indian interests in mind while bombing Chabahar, 750 kilometres from the Strait of Hormuz, again last week. India, under US pressure, had withdrawn from the project to jointly develop the port, but Chabahar continues to promise and provide India access to Afghanistan and Central Asia without going through Pakistan.

Now, the US President's baffling announcement of charging a fee on ships passing through Hormuz — till last week, the US and President Donald Trump were totally opposed to any fee at all — is also likely to adversely affect India and several other Asian countries.

The flamboyant and erratic US President's Monday post on Truth Social has been greeted with disbelief by maritime experts, who believe the proposal to be impractical, exorbitant and unimplementable. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi was quick to mock Trump.

Responding to Trump's post that "...the US as a matter of fairness, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20 per cent on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World," Araghchi took a swipe within minutes.

"POTUS is absolutely right," Araghchi posted on X, adding, "Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the 'Guardian' of the Strait and will remain so forever. 20 per cent is of course too much. We will be fair."