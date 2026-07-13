Trump reimposes Iran blockade in Hormuz, says US will charge ships for safe passage

US President Donald Trump on Monday, 13 July announced that the United States was "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and would levy a 20 per cent toll on eligible cargo ships using the strategic waterway, signalling a sharp escalation in Washington's response after fresh hostilities derailed peace negotiations.

In a post on social media, Trump said Iranian ships would no longer be allowed to transit the strait, while vessels from other countries would continue to enjoy "fair and open use" of the route.

"We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving," Trump wrote. He added that the toll would help cover "any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World."

The announcement came after another exchange of fire in and around the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas trade passed before the conflict erupted. The latest escalation followed an Iranian attack on a container ship on Sunday. Tehran has asserted control over the strategic waterway since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on 28 February.