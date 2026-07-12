Tehran claims Strait of Hormuz closed again, US, Iran exchange heavy strikes

US and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone attacks on Sunday, with Tehran targeting US facilities across several Gulf states and claiming it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz amid a sharp escalation in hostilities.

The latest barrage extended to the United Arab Emirates, which had not been targeted since early May, and Qatar, a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations that had not come under attack since April.

The renewed violence has cast further doubt over an interim US-Iran agreement signed last month that aimed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war following another 60 days of negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has said over the past week that he considers the ceasefire over, while leaving open the possibility of further talks.

The war, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February, has destabilised the Gulf. Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed energy prices higher and fuelled global inflation.

The waterway carried about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war.

Iran claims strait closed

Although the interim agreement was intended to reopen the strait, Iran has sought to establish a permanent system for collecting fees from vessels and warned ships against sailing through the waterway without its authorisation.

Tehran said late on Saturday that it had closed the strait after firing a warning shot that struck a vessel travelling on what it described as an unauthorised route. On Sunday, Iran said it had disabled a second vessel.

India said one of its nationals was missing following an attack on the container ship GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman earlier on Sunday. Oman said 23 crew members had been rescued.

Qatar advised all vessels, including leisure and fishing boats and jet skis, to suspend activities.

The strait will remain closed until “the end of U.S. interference in this region,” Iran's Revolutionary Guards said.