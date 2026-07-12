Tehran claims Strait of Hormuz closed again, US, Iran exchange heavy strikes
Iranian attacks target US facilities across Gulf states as renewed escalation threatens interim agreement and global energy supplies
US and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone attacks on Sunday, with Tehran targeting US facilities across several Gulf states and claiming it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz amid a sharp escalation in hostilities.
The latest barrage extended to the United Arab Emirates, which had not been targeted since early May, and Qatar, a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations that had not come under attack since April.
The renewed violence has cast further doubt over an interim US-Iran agreement signed last month that aimed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war following another 60 days of negotiations.
US President Donald Trump has said over the past week that he considers the ceasefire over, while leaving open the possibility of further talks.
The war, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February, has destabilised the Gulf. Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed energy prices higher and fuelled global inflation.
The waterway carried about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the war.
Iran claims strait closed
Although the interim agreement was intended to reopen the strait, Iran has sought to establish a permanent system for collecting fees from vessels and warned ships against sailing through the waterway without its authorisation.
Tehran said late on Saturday that it had closed the strait after firing a warning shot that struck a vessel travelling on what it described as an unauthorised route. On Sunday, Iran said it had disabled a second vessel.
India said one of its nationals was missing following an attack on the container ship GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman earlier on Sunday. Oman said 23 crew members had been rescued.
Qatar advised all vessels, including leisure and fishing boats and jet skis, to suspend activities.
The strait will remain closed until “the end of U.S. interference in this region,” Iran's Revolutionary Guards said.
US Central Command disputed Tehran's claim, saying American forces were positioned to safeguard freedom of navigation despite what it described as Iran's “aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations”.
“Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing,” it said.
The US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center said that despite a severe security threat, an “expanded” southern route near Oman remained available for two-way traffic.
US says 300 Iranian targets hit in three nights
US Central Command said American forces struck 140 Iranian military targets on Saturday and more than 300 targets over three nights of attacks this week.
It said the strikes were intended “to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait”.
Iranian state media reported explosions in several port cities and said an Iranian army officer had been killed in “U.S.-Israeli” attacks.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had destroyed a command-and-control centre and drone hangars in Jordan, targeted a US radar site in Kuwait and attacked aircraft carrier support and refuelling platforms in Oman.
The Guards also claimed to have destroyed a jet maintenance centre and command facility in Qatar.
Qatar said three people, including a child, were injured by falling shrapnel and held Iran “fully legally responsible” for the attack.
The UAE said it detected missile threats outside its borders, while Bahrain said it intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. Jordan reported missile strikes and Oman said it had been targeted by drones.
Oman summoned Iran's ambassador to protest against drone attacks in two regions. The US embassy also told American nationals in Duqm and Musandam to shelter in place.
'Keep your word or pay the price'
The latest hostilities followed talks in Oman on Saturday between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi.
Iran said the talks were aimed at coordinating arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and were expected to continue with Qatar's participation.
Araqchi later discussed regional developments with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, whose country has played a key mediating role between the US and Iran.
On Tuesday, Washington revoked a licence authorising the sale of Iranian crude after Qatari and Saudi commercial tankers came under fire.
Iran has not claimed responsibility for earlier attacks on ships, though analysts say Tehran uses such actions to increase its leverage in negotiations.
“The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking,” Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on X on Sunday.