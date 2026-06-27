US strikes Iran in response to drone attack, Tehran denies ceasefire violation

The fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran came under its most serious strain yet on Friday, 26 June after Washington launched what it claimed were "retaliatory strikes" against Iranian military targets, accusing Tehran of violating the week-old truce with a drone attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran swiftly rejected the accusation, insisting the incident did not amount to a breach of the ceasefire. Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security commission, said, "The Strait of Hormuz is governed by Iran, so: Respect the rules" and urged the US to "not mistake control for escalation".

'This is not a violation of the ceasefire; it is ceasefire management,' Azizi wrote.

The US military said it targeted Iranian missile and drone launch sites as well as coastal radar installations after a commercial ship was struck a day earlier in the strategic waterway, an incident that has reignited concerns over the security of one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

US President Donald Trump said the drone attack violated the ceasefire that Washington and Tehran agreed to last week as part of an interim understanding aimed at ending months of hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.

"I don't like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually four of them," Trump told reporters at the White House shortly before the strikes. Asked whether the US would retaliate despite ongoing negotiations with Tehran, he replied, "They're a little bit different," before abruptly ending the briefing.