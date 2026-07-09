Ceasefire hangs by a thread as US and Iran exchange fresh attacks

The United States launched fresh airstrikes on Iran early Thursday, prompting Tehran to retaliate by firing missiles towards Gulf countries in a major escalation that threatened a fragile interim ceasefire aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

The latest exchange came a day after both sides traded attacks, raising fears that the region could slide back into a wider war involving multiple countries and disrupting energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes.

Sirens sounded at least three times in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters, while missiles also targeted Kuwait and Qatar.

The escalation followed US President Donald Trump's warning that recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz had effectively ended the fragile ceasefire. He also threatened a stronger military response if attacks on shipping continued.

"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!" Trump wrote on his social media platform after leaving a NATO summit in Turkey.

Earlier, Trump said any further military action would happen "very fast" and renewed previous threats to target Iran's civilian infrastructure, including power and desalination plants, as well as Kharg Island, through which around 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports pass.

The US military's Central Command said it struck around 90 targets across Iran, releasing footage that appeared to show attacks on an airport runway and missile launchers.

According to the US military, the strikes were intended to "further degrade" Iran's ability "to threaten freedom of navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway, through which around a fifth of globally traded oil and natural gas passed before the conflict began on February 28, has witnessed repeated attacks on commercial shipping, sending global oil prices sharply higher.