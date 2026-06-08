Iran halts strikes, warns will resume if Israel doesn't follow suit

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran came under renewed strain on Monday, 8 June after the two sides exchanged fire for the first time since the April truce, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Hours after the attacks, Iran's military joint command announced it was suspending offensive operations but warned that any further "aggression and hostile acts" by Israel or its allies would trigger a much harsher response.

The exchange marked the most serious challenge yet to the ceasefire brokered two months ago after a war launched by the United States and Israel on 28 February with strikes on Iran. The conflict disrupted global energy markets, pushed up fuel prices and contributed to rising costs of essential goods worldwide.

Diplomatic efforts are now underway to prevent a return to full-scale hostilities.

According to two regional officials, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and Qatar have urged the administration of US President Donald Trump to pressure Israel to curb its military actions against Iran and Beirut, while also encouraging Tehran to halt attacks on Israel. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the talks publicly.

Trump acknowledged that discussions were continuing but provided no details.