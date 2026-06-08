Iran, Israel trade missiles as tensions surge; Donald Trump urges restraint

Iran and Israel traded fresh military actions on Sunday, escalating tensions across the region as US President Donald Trump reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Tehran’s latest missile strikes, warning that further escalation could derail ongoing ceasefire-linked diplomacy.

According to US media outlet Axios, Trump pressed Netanyahu during a call following Iran’s missile launches, urging restraint and calling on Tehran to return to negotiations, claiming a potential agreement was close.

“We’re very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday,” Trump told Fox News, though he did not outline any concrete framework for a deal.

He further urged both sides to step back from escalation, saying, “You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal,” while claiming Iran’s strikes “didn’t hurt anybody” and expressing hope Israel would avoid retaliation.

Trump also told Axios that Israeli retaliation would only prolong long-running hostilities, saying escalation would continue “like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years.”