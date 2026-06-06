Lebanese president accuses Iran of using country as bargaining chip in US talks

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has accused Iran of using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its negotiations with the United States, saying the Lebanese people are paying the price for conflicts that do not serve their interests.

In an interview with CNN, Aoun delivered one of his strongest public criticisms of Tehran, asserting that Lebanon's sovereignty should not be subordinated to broader regional power struggles.

"It’s not your country, it’s our country," Aoun said, addressing Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the principal backer of Hezbollah.

"(Iran is) using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in their negotiation with the US," he said.

Aoun said the Lebanese people were exhausted by recurring conflicts and wanted stability after years of economic crisis and war.

"We are fed up and we want to live in peace," he said, adding that Lebanese citizens deserved to live "in peace and dignity" without seeing their homes destroyed every few years.

The remarks come as Lebanon remains caught between Israeli military operations and Hezbollah's confrontation with Israel, while Iran continues to link a broader agreement with Washington to developments in Lebanon.

Iran rejects accusation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected Aoun's allegations, saying Tehran had no interest in using Lebanon as leverage.

"Had Lebanon been a bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have a deal long ago," Araghchi said in a response posted on social media.

He also urged the Lebanese president to focus on what he described as Lebanon's "real foe", in an apparent reference to Israel.