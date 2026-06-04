Hezbollah rejects Lebanon ceasefire as Israeli strikes kill 4

Hezbollah on Thursday rejected a newly announced ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government, insisting that any deal must include a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The rejection came as Israeli strikes killed at least four people in Lebanon and a United Nations peacekeeper died amid ongoing hostilities, underscoring the fragility of diplomatic efforts to contain the conflict.

In a televised statement, Hezbollah chief Naim Kassem said the agreement's provision requiring the group's fighters to leave southern Lebanon while Israeli forces remain deployed amounted to "surrender" and would serve Israel's objectives.

"What we are concerned about is an end to the aggression, ceasefire and Israel's withdrawal," Kassem said.

"We did not make any commitment to any party to stop resisting as long as there is occupation," he added.

The latest setback threatens efforts to secure a broader understanding between the United States and Iran, with Tehran repeatedly linking any lasting agreement to an end to hostilities in Lebanon.

Fresh casualties

A Serbian peacekeeper serving with UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) was killed and two others were injured after a mortar struck their position near Marjayoun in southern Lebanon, according to the UN mission and Serbia's Defence Ministry.

Neither side immediately attributed responsibility for the strike.