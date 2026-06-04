Israel-Lebanon ceasefire fuels hopes of diplomatic breakthrough with Iran

A US-mediated ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has raised hopes of progress towards a broader diplomatic settlement involving Iran, as Washington seeks to ease tensions across the Middle East.

The Trump administration said Israel and Lebanon had agreed to implement a new ceasefire following negotiations mediated by the United States, a development that could help advance efforts to end the wider conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Tehran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon a condition for any peace agreement with Washington and has signalled in recent days that it could increase support for Hezbollah if Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue or escalate.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the ceasefire would take effect within 24 hours once all parties concerned approved the arrangement. Hezbollah had not publicly commented on the agreement at the time of reporting.

However, uncertainty over the durability of the truce remained after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said military operations in Lebanon would continue for now and that Israeli forces would not withdraw from southern Lebanon.

The agreement follows a fresh escalation in regional violence. Israeli strikes killed at least six people in southern Lebanon, while US and Iranian forces exchanged attacks in the Gulf on Wednesday.

Diplomatic opening

US President Donald Trump indicated that progress in negotiations with Iran could come within days.

"If it happens, it could happen over the weekend," Trump told reporters at the White House, without elaborating.

According to Washington, efforts are underway to separate discussions on reopening the Strait of Hormuz from developments in Lebanon.