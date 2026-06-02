Iran warns Israel’s Lebanon offensive could sink US ceasefire talks

Iran has warned that Israel’s expanding military campaign in Lebanon and the continuing war in Gaza could jeopardise its fragile ceasefire negotiations with the United States, raising fears of a wider regional confrontation.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday accused Israel of violating the ceasefire framework by intensifying attacks in Lebanon while the US maintains pressure on Iranian shipping and ports.

“The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.”

His remarks were echoed by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator, who described Israel’s military operations in Lebanon and the US naval blockade as evidence of Washington’s failure to honour the ceasefire.

“Every choice has a price, and the bill comes due,” Ghalibaf wrote. “It will all fall into place.”

The warnings came as Israel deepened its ground offensive in southern Lebanon and threatened renewed large-scale strikes on Beirut. Shortly after the Iranian statements, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders for parts of Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh and launched fresh strikes. Israeli forces are reported to have reached their deepest point inside Lebanon in more than two decades.