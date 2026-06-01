Iran denies President Pezeshkian resignation amid reports of IRGC dominance

Reports claiming that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has offered to resign amid growing influence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and disagreements over key state decisions have been firmly denied by Iranian authorities.

The claims surfaced at a sensitive moment as Iran remains engaged in ceasefire negotiations and broader diplomatic discussions with the United States following months of military tensions involving Iran, Israel and the US.

The resignation report originated with Iran International, a London-based news outlet, which cited an anonymous source alleging that Pezeshkian had submitted a resignation letter to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to the report, the president expressed frustration over what he saw as a diminishing role for the elected government, arguing that major decisions were increasingly being taken outside the administration.

The report claimed that Pezeshkian believed he could no longer effectively govern or fulfil his constitutional responsibilities because authority over important political and security matters had shifted away from the elected government.

It also alleged that the IRGC had expanded its influence over key state affairs, while senior government officials were increasingly excluded from critical decision-making processes.

However, no resignation letter has been made public and the allegations have not been independently verified.

Iranian officials moved quickly to reject the claims.

Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy head of communications in the Presidential Office, described the resignation reports as false and part of ongoing "media games" surrounding current political developments.

Iran's state-linked Tasnim News Agency also dismissed the reports, stating that Pezeshkian continues to perform his official duties and remains fully engaged in government affairs.