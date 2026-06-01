Iran denies President Pezeshkian resignation amid reports of IRGC dominance
Government dismisses claims of a rift with the IRGC as "media games"; resignation report remains unverified
Reports claiming that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has offered to resign amid growing influence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and disagreements over key state decisions have been firmly denied by Iranian authorities.
The claims surfaced at a sensitive moment as Iran remains engaged in ceasefire negotiations and broader diplomatic discussions with the United States following months of military tensions involving Iran, Israel and the US.
The resignation report originated with Iran International, a London-based news outlet, which cited an anonymous source alleging that Pezeshkian had submitted a resignation letter to the office of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
According to the report, the president expressed frustration over what he saw as a diminishing role for the elected government, arguing that major decisions were increasingly being taken outside the administration.
The report claimed that Pezeshkian believed he could no longer effectively govern or fulfil his constitutional responsibilities because authority over important political and security matters had shifted away from the elected government.
It also alleged that the IRGC had expanded its influence over key state affairs, while senior government officials were increasingly excluded from critical decision-making processes.
However, no resignation letter has been made public and the allegations have not been independently verified.
Iranian officials moved quickly to reject the claims.
Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy head of communications in the Presidential Office, described the resignation reports as false and part of ongoing "media games" surrounding current political developments.
Iran's state-linked Tasnim News Agency also dismissed the reports, stating that Pezeshkian continues to perform his official duties and remains fully engaged in government affairs.
Officials insisted that the administration remains operational and that reports of a resignation are baseless.
The speculation emerged amid reports of internal disagreements over the handling of recent military tensions and their impact on Iran's economy.
Sources quoted in the original report claimed that disputes had intensified over the management of the conflict and its consequences for ordinary Iranians, particularly rising economic pressures and deteriorating living conditions.
The rumours also surfaced as negotiations between Washington and Tehran reportedly continue over a possible ceasefire framework, sanctions relief and future discussions on Iran's nuclear programme.
Reports suggest that talks have also touched on issues related to the Strait of Hormuz and access to frozen Iranian assets.
US President Donald Trump recently described Iranian officials as "very tough negotiators" while indicating that diplomatic discussions remain active.
The latest claims have also renewed attention on the balance of power within Iran's political system, particularly the role of the IRGC during periods of heightened regional conflict.
As of now, there is no official confirmation that Pezeshkian has resigned.
The resignation claim remains based solely on an anonymous-source report and has been publicly denied by Iranian government officials and state-linked media organisations.
Until independent confirmation emerges, the reports remain disputed and unverified.
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