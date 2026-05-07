Tehran ready to pursue diplomacy to end war if rights safeguarded: Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran remains ready to pursue diplomatic efforts to end the conflict with the United States and Israel, while insisting that Iran’s national rights and interests must be protected.

During a phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, Pezeshkian expressed deep mistrust of Washington, accusing the United States of undermining diplomacy through military action during ongoing negotiations.

According to a statement released by the Iranian president’s office, Pezeshkian described recent US actions against Iran as “stabbing Iran in the back”, referring to two attacks carried out during the period of bilateral talks.

The conversation came amid renewed speculation over a possible diplomatic breakthrough between Tehran and Washington. Earlier in the day, Axios reported that the United States and Iran were moving closer to a one-page framework agreement aimed at ending hostilities.