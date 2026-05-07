‘They want to make a deal badly’: Trump says Iran talks made progress

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington had made significant progress in talks with Iran and suggested that a possible agreement between the two sides could emerge soon, while reiterating that Tehran “cannot have a nuclear weapon”.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the negotiations over the past 24 hours had been “very good” and indicated that diplomacy remained a viable path despite weeks of heightened tensions in the region.

“They want to make a deal badly,” Trump said. “We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal.”

Rejecting suggestions that Iran had refused to engage meaningfully, Trump told a reporter: “Why do you say they refused to submit? You don’t know that.”

The US president once again stressed that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained Washington’s core objective.

“They can’t have nuclear weapons, it’s very simple,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s military infrastructure had been severely weakened during the conflict. He alleged that the country’s naval fleet, air force, missile systems and radar capabilities had suffered extensive damage.