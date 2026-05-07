Macron calls for immediate reopening of Hormuz amid push for Iran-US deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, urging all sides involved in the regional conflict to restore unrestricted navigation through the strategically vital waterway.

In a statement posted on social media platform X following a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Macron said the blockade must be lifted “without delay and without conditions”.

He stressed the need to return to the principle of full freedom of navigation that existed before the outbreak of hostilities, adding that a planned Franco-British maritime initiative would support efforts to stabilise the region.

According to Macron, the proposed escort mission led by France and Britain would operate independently of the parties involved in the conflict. He also confirmed that the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle was being positioned near the southern Red Sea as part of preparations for the initiative.

The French defence ministry said the deployment was intended to reduce the response time needed to launch the mission once conditions allowed. Officials said more than 40 countries had expressed support for the maritime security effort.

Macron also indicated that he planned to discuss the situation with US President Donald Trump.