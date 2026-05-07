Macron calls for immediate reopening of Hormuz amid push for Iran-US deal
French president urges unconditional restoration of maritime passage as Paris and London prepare a multinational security initiative in the region
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, urging all sides involved in the regional conflict to restore unrestricted navigation through the strategically vital waterway.
In a statement posted on social media platform X following a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Macron said the blockade must be lifted “without delay and without conditions”.
He stressed the need to return to the principle of full freedom of navigation that existed before the outbreak of hostilities, adding that a planned Franco-British maritime initiative would support efforts to stabilise the region.
According to Macron, the proposed escort mission led by France and Britain would operate independently of the parties involved in the conflict. He also confirmed that the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle was being positioned near the southern Red Sea as part of preparations for the initiative.
The French defence ministry said the deployment was intended to reduce the response time needed to launch the mission once conditions allowed. Officials said more than 40 countries had expressed support for the maritime security effort.
Macron also indicated that he planned to discuss the situation with US President Donald Trump.
During the call, Pezeshkian reportedly told Macron that Iran remained open to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict involving the United States and Israel, while insisting that Tehran’s national rights must be protected.
According to a statement released by the Iranian president’s office, Pezeshkian voiced strong distrust towards Washington, accusing the United States of acting in bad faith during previous negotiations and describing recent military actions as a betrayal.
The developments came amid reports that Washington and Tehran were nearing agreement on a short framework document designed to end the conflict. According to Axios, the proposed arrangement would see Iran suspend nuclear enrichment activities in exchange for sanctions relief from the United States, while both sides would ease restrictions affecting transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
The current ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel followed 40 days of fighting triggered by US and Israeli strikes launched on 28 February. A truce was reached on 8 April, after which Iranian and American officials held talks in Islamabad on 11 and 12 April, although those discussions failed to produce a breakthrough.
In recent weeks, both sides have continued to exchange proposals aimed at ending the conflict, with Iran reportedly reviewing the latest draft plan.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines