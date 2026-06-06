US military says it shot down Iran missiles, drones aimed at Gulf allies, Hormuz

The United States military said it intercepted a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones aimed at Gulf allies and the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, 5 June, while also striking Iranian coastal radar installations in what it described as a defensive response, further testing a fragile, so-called 'ceasefire' between Washington and Tehran.

The latest exchange came as the administration of President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Iran to agree to a broader deal aimed at ending the conflict.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), Iran launched seven ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and Bahrain on Friday night. US forces intercepted six of the missiles, while the seventh failed to reach its target. The military said there were no reports of casualties or injuries among US personnel.

The missile launches followed an earlier incident in which US forces shot down four Iranian drones headed towards the Strait of Hormuz. "The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Kuwait's military said it had intercepted incoming missiles and drones, while authorities in Bahrain activated air raid sirens and instructed residents to move to designated safe locations and follow official guidance.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for targeting the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, which hosts US troops, as well as the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.