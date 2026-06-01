US strikes Iranian military sites after drone downing; Kuwait reports attacks

The United States said on Monday that it carried out strikes on Iranian radar and drone facilities after Tehran shot down an American military drone over the weekend, while Kuwait reported incoming missile and drone fire in what appeared to be a retaliatory response from Iran.

The latest exchange has further strained the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, which has repeatedly come under pressure despite ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces struck targets around Geruk and on Qeshm Island on Saturday and Sunday in response to what it described as aggressive Iranian actions.

According to CENTCOM, Iran had shot down a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.

“The measured and deliberate strikes occurred in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone,” the command said.

It added that US aircraft destroyed Iranian air defence systems, a ground control station and two one-way attack drones that were considered threats to vessels operating in regional waters.

Kuwait reports incoming fire

Hours after the US strikes, Kuwait said its air defence systems intercepted incoming drones and missiles early Monday.

Around the same time, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had responded to an American attack, though it did not specify the location targeted.

In a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency, the IRGC said US forces had struck a telecommunications tower, prompting a response.

The timing of the announcement suggested Iran may have been referring to the attack reported by Kuwait.

Iranian state television later broadcast footage of a ballistic missile launch. Images released by the broadcaster showed a missile bearing a sticker depicting US President Donald Trump against the backdrop of a closed Strait of Hormuz and the slogan: “Until the last American soldier leaves the region.”