Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire; death toll rises to 3,526

Israeli strikes continued across Lebanon on Thursday despite a US-brokered ceasefire announced earlier between Lebanese and Israeli officials in Washington, DC, further deepening regional tensions and raising doubts over any near-term de-escalation.

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 3,526 people have been killed and 10,733 injured since 2 March, as Israeli operations persist across multiple areas of the country.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected the ceasefire, calling it a “farce”, and warned that northern Israel would remain a target as long as strikes on Lebanon continue.

The regional volatility has also drawn sharp international reactions. India condemned the attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon that killed a Serbian soldier serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stressing the “sanctity and inviolability” of UN personnel and premises.