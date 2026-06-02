Congress targets Modi over silence on Lebanon crisis, Israel offensive

The Congress on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of maintaining a “complete silence” on Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon and its alleged impact on ongoing US-Iran negotiations aimed at easing tensions in West Asia.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the talks between Washington and Tehran remain crucial not only for regional stability but also for India’s economic interests, particularly because a successful agreement could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and ease pressure on global oil prices.

“The immediate impact of such an agreement would mean the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a downward pressure on oil prices — both of which India has a tremendous stake in,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He argued that the negotiations have yet to be finalised largely because of Israel’s continuing military operations in Lebanon, which have intensified in recent days.

Ramesh also pointed to reports of growing friction between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the conflict.