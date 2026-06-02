Congress targets Modi over silence on Lebanon crisis, Israel offensive
Ramesh says US-Iran talks are vital for regional stability and India’s interests, as a deal could reopen Hormuz and lower oil prices
The Congress on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of maintaining a “complete silence” on Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon and its alleged impact on ongoing US-Iran negotiations aimed at easing tensions in West Asia.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the talks between Washington and Tehran remain crucial not only for regional stability but also for India’s economic interests, particularly because a successful agreement could lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and ease pressure on global oil prices.
“The immediate impact of such an agreement would mean the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a downward pressure on oil prices — both of which India has a tremendous stake in,” Ramesh said in a post on X.
He argued that the negotiations have yet to be finalised largely because of Israel’s continuing military operations in Lebanon, which have intensified in recent days.
Ramesh also pointed to reports of growing friction between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the conflict.
“Many other countries have been condemning Israel's offensive in Lebanon. Not surprisingly, the one head of government who has kept completely silent while Israel goes ahead with devastating Lebanon and sabotaging the US-Iran agreement is Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
In a pointed political swipe, the Congress leader asked: “Does the so-called fatherland mean much more to him than his actual motherland?”
The remarks came amid reports of a tense exchange between Trump and Netanyahu as Israel prepared for a major operation in Beirut. Trump later claimed he had personally intervened to prevent an escalation.
“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, using Netanyahu’s popular nickname.
The US president’s intervention followed Iranian warnings that continued Israeli military action in Lebanon could derail ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Netanyahu had earlier threatened strikes on what he described as “terror targets” in Beirut if Hezbollah attacks on Israel continued.
Trump also claimed he had spoken with representatives linked to Hezbollah and secured an understanding to halt hostilities.
“The leaders of Hezbollah agreed to stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers,” he said.
According to a report by Axios, tempers flared during Trump’s conversation with Netanyahu, reflecting growing differences between Washington and Tel Aviv over the handling of the Lebanon conflict.
The Congress attack signals the party’s attempt to bring foreign policy and India’s stance on the escalating West Asia crisis into the domestic political debate, while pressing the government to clarify its position on the rapidly evolving situation.
With PTI inputs
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