Era of one-sided deals over: Ghalibaf to Trump as US strikes on Iran intensify

'The era of one-sided deals is OVER,' Iran’s Parliament Speaker and lead negotiator M.B. Ghalibaf has said in a post on X. 'We told you: keep your word or pay the price.'

Point 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum stipulates: 'Upon the signing of this MoU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa...'

Ghalibaf's post came hours after the US renewed its aggression against Iran. Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also posted, 'Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU. That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States”.

Araghchi was responding to threats held out by US treasury secretary Scott Bessent. Since then, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has also jumped in to reinforce the rhetoric, promising that Iran would "pay the price".

As reported earlier, there is a perceptible hardening of Iran’s stand on further negotiations with the US following Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s message that the death of martyrs would be avenged.