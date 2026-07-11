Trump threatens Iran after Khamenei's funeral sees open calls for his killing

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened Iran with overwhelming military retaliation after mourners at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral openly called for his assassination, as tensions escalated over the Strait of Hormuz and an already fragile ceasefire showed fresh signs of strain.

The warning came hours after senior US officials publicly demanded that Tehran declare the Strait of Hormuz open to international shipping and guarantee that commercial vessels would no longer be attacked.

Iran has so far refused, insisting that the strategic waterway should remain under its control and that ships transiting the strait should pay fees to Tehran, challenging the long-standing international position that the passage is an international waterway.

The latest crisis follows days of US airstrikes on Iran and retaliatory Iranian attacks across West Asia, triggered after Tehran targeted three ships in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran against acting on what he described as threats against his life. '1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat,' he wrote.

Trump said the warning followed repeated threats 'to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate' him. During Khamenei's funeral, mourners were seen carrying banners calling for the deaths of both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Khamenei (86) was killed in an airstrike that marked the opening phase of the war on 28 February. Following a days-long funeral procession across Iran and Iraq, he was buried earlier this week.

Trump also wrote that the US military would 'completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!'

Throughout the conflict and the uneasy ceasefire that followed, Trump has repeatedly invoked Arabic religious phrases while also threatening Iran with destruction. The Council on American-Islamic Relations has previously criticised what it described as his "deranged mocking of Islam".