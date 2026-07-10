Fresh 'mystery' strikes in Iran after US bombing ends, UAE the source?

Fresh unclaimed airstrikes hit Iran on Thursday, 9 July, hours after the United States announced it had concluded its latest bombing campaign, fuelling fresh speculation over who else may be targeting the Islamic Republic.

The strikes, which came as Iran prepared to bury the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly hit multiple locations across southern Iran, including Bushehr and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, as well as the cities of Ahvaz and Chabahar.

Tehran has stopped short of blaming any country for the attacks. However, an influential Iranian lawmaker warned the United Arab Emirates would "pay the price" for allegedly assisting the United States during the conflict.

On Friday, 10 July, Iranian state media quoted Esmail Kousari, a member of parliament's national security committee and a former commander of the Revolutionary Guard, as accusing the UAE of playing a "behind-the-scenes" role in the recent US campaign.

"The UAE will pay the price for its cooperation with the United States," he warned.

Throughout the conflict, Iran repeatedly alleged that Gulf Arab states had actively supported the American war effort — claims consistently denied by those governments. The US maintains an extensive military presence across the Gulf, including its Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The UAE and other Gulf Arab states, which themselves came under repeated Iranian attacks during the war that began on 28 February, did not immediately comment on the allegations.