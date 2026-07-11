Mojataba Khamenei matches US President Trump’s rhetoric, calls for revenge

US President Donald Trump had said on Friday, 10 July, “We have agreed to talk to the Iranians, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" and threatened that a thousand US missiles were ‘locked and ready’ in case there was any Iranian attempt to assassinate him. Indeed, according to some reports from the US, the President took the older Air Force One plane to fly back from Ankara because it has enhanced security features than the new Air Force One plane gifted by Qatar.

A day later, on Saturday, 11 July, Iran has responded. Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who was conspicuous by his absence during the week-long funeral ceremonies of his slain father and former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, addressed the nation. His message to the US and Israel is equally blunt.

“To our martyred leader, I say: We pledge that we will avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced murderers. This revenge is the demand of our nation, and it will certainly be carried out. These criminals, whose names are known from top to bottom, will carry to their graves the unfulfilled hope of a peaceful death in their own beds. They must know that this matter does not depend on my presence or that of any other officials. Whether we are here or not, this will be accomplished, and soon, individuals from among the freedom-loving people across the world will each carry out a part of this divine mission.”