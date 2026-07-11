Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's prolonged absence now presents a challenge for Iran's leadership

The prolonged absence of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei from public view is becoming a growing concern for the Islamic Republic as the country navigates renewed hostilities with the United States, economic pressure and political uncertainty.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen publicly since being appointed supreme leader on 8 March, a week after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in US and Israeli airstrikes.

His absence was particularly conspicuous during his father's burial ceremonies on Thursday. He neither attended the main events nor issued a written or recorded message, leaving Iranians with few clues about his health, leadership style or plans for the country.

Senior Iranian sources have said Mojtaba suffered facial disfigurement and other injuries in the strike that killed his father. They say he has continued to make decisions but has not recovered sufficiently to appear publicly.

With hostilities between Iran and the US reigniting this week, questions surrounding his health and ability to exercise authority are gaining urgency.

"I understand that, from a security standpoint, he should not appear in public. But the country is going through a very difficult time," Taghi, a 47-year-old shop owner in Isfahan, said.

"There is a need for the Supreme Leader to be seen. Even if he has been injured, people need to see that there is a leader and that he is running the country."

Absence from funeral fuels speculation

The carefully choreographed burial of Ali Khamenei further highlighted Mojtaba's absence. His three brothers conducted prayers over their father's coffin at Iran's holiest shrine.

Although the three are senior clerics, none is considered a major political figure.

Ali Khomeini, a grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, is expected to speak on Mojtaba's behalf at a mourning ceremony on Friday, underscoring the role of family ties in projecting continuity within Iran's clerical establishment.