Iran blasts US ‘contempt’ for peace ahead of Khamenei funeral
Esmaeil Baghaei says United States has "constantly demonstrated its complete contempt for genuine peace and security in West Asia"
Tensions across West Asia remained high on Friday as Iran accused the United States of undermining regional peace, issued a fresh warning over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and prepared for the funeral of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the outset of the US-Israel war on Iran, the Al Jazeera reported.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei launched a scathing attack on Washington, saying the United States had "constantly demonstrated its complete contempt for genuine peace and security in West Asia".
He urged countries across the region to draw "clear lessons" from the recent conflict, arguing that the US-Israel military campaign had exposed the consequences of external intervention and aggression.
The remarks came as Iran made elaborate preparations for Khamenei's final farewell. Authorities expect more than 20 million mourners to gather in Tehran, where funeral ceremonies and processions are scheduled to begin on Saturday. The observances will continue until 9 July, when Khamenei will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad, marking the end of an era in Iran's political and religious history.
Adding to the heightened tensions, Iran's state broadcaster aired a statement from the country's military command warning commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to strictly follow routes designated by the Iranian armed forces. Any deviation, the military warned, would invite a "forceful response", underscoring Tehran's resolve to tighten security along one of the world's most strategically vital maritime chokepoints.
Meanwhile, the conflict's regional spillover showed no signs of easing. Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli fighter jets carried out fresh airstrikes in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon and targeted a hospital in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawa, further fuelling concerns of a widening confrontation beyond Iran's borders.
The developments come as diplomatic efforts remain stalled and military tensions continue to cast a shadow over an already volatile region.