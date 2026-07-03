Iran blasts US ‘contempt’ for peace ahead of Khamenei funeral

Tensions across West Asia remained high on Friday as Iran accused the United States of undermining regional peace, issued a fresh warning over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and prepared for the funeral of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the outset of the US-Israel war on Iran, the Al Jazeera reported.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei launched a scathing attack on Washington, saying the United States had "constantly demonstrated its complete contempt for genuine peace and security in West Asia".

He urged countries across the region to draw "clear lessons" from the recent conflict, arguing that the US-Israel military campaign had exposed the consequences of external intervention and aggression.