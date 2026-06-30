Iran rejects Trump’s talks claim, warns West over Hormuz

Diplomatic tensions over Iran took another twist on Tuesday after United States President Donald Trump claimed that Tehran had requested a meeting following last week's exchange of strikes, saying the talks would take place in Qatar later in the day.

Iran swiftly dismissed the claim, with its foreign ministry denying that any meeting with the US had been scheduled.

However, Tehran confirmed it would send an expert delegation to Doha to pursue discussions on the release of frozen Iranian assets, underlining that any engagement would be limited to that issue.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, 29 June, said Qatar would oversee the release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds, as fresh attacks across the Persian Gulf threatened to derail ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington.