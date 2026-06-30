Iran rejects Trump’s talks claim, warns West over Hormuz
Iranian president says Qatar will oversee the release of $6 billion in frozen funds as Gulf attacks threaten US-Iran talks
Diplomatic tensions over Iran took another twist on Tuesday after United States President Donald Trump claimed that Tehran had requested a meeting following last week's exchange of strikes, saying the talks would take place in Qatar later in the day.
Iran swiftly dismissed the claim, with its foreign ministry denying that any meeting with the US had been scheduled.
However, Tehran confirmed it would send an expert delegation to Doha to pursue discussions on the release of frozen Iranian assets, underlining that any engagement would be limited to that issue.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, 29 June, said Qatar would oversee the release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds, as fresh attacks across the Persian Gulf threatened to derail ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
The latest exchange underscores the fragile state of diplomacy after days of military escalation, with conflicting narratives from Washington and Tehran reflecting the deep mistrust that continues to define their relationship.
Iran also sharpened its rhetoric against Europe, rejecting France's reported plans to participate in de-mining operations in the Strait of Hormuz. Calling the proposal a "provocation", Tehran warned Paris against actions that could further inflame what it described as an already "sensitive and complex situation" in one of the world's most strategically vital waterways.
Earlier this month, the US and Iran reached an interim agreement under which Tehran would dilute its stockpile of enriched uranium. The deal also eases US-backed oil sanctions, guarantees freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and gives both sides 60 days to negotiate a broader accord.
Even as diplomatic uncertainty persists, violence continued elsewhere in the region. Israeli forces killed at least eight Palestinians in Gaza and carried out fresh strikes in southern Lebanon despite an existing ceasefire agreement with Beirut, adding to concerns that multiple flashpoints across West Asia remain dangerously volatile.
With agency inputs