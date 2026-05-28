Revolutionary Guards targeted US base after American strikes: Iran
Tehran claims retaliation followed alleged US attack near Bandar Abbas airport; fears grow of wider regional escalation as Gulf states respond to missile and drone threats
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it had targeted an American military base in retaliation for what it described as US air strikes in southern Iran earlier in the day, according to state broadcaster IRIB.
The Guards said the retaliatory strike was launched after the United States military allegedly attacked a location near Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles.
“Following this morning's aggression by the invading US military against a location on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American air base that served as the source of the attack was targeted at 4:50 am,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by IRIB.
Iranian authorities did not disclose the exact location of the American base allegedly targeted in the operation, nor did they provide details regarding casualties or damage caused by the strike.
The escalation came amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent US military operations in southern Iran, which American officials have described as defensive actions aimed at preventing threats to regional maritime security.
Bandar Abbas, situated along Iran’s southern coast near the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, is one of Iran’s most important naval and military hubs. The waterway carries nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments, making any military confrontation in the area a matter of international concern.
Shortly after the Iranian announcement, Kuwait — a close US ally that hosts American military facilities — said it was responding to missile and drone attacks early Thursday morning. Kuwaiti authorities, however, did not specify the source of the attacks or whether any military installations had been directly targeted.
The United States military did not immediately comment on the Iranian claims.
The latest confrontation has intensified fears of a broader regional conflict involving American forces, Iran and Tehran-backed armed groups operating across West Asia.
In recent weeks, the region has witnessed a sharp rise in military tensions following clashes linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and US forces. Diplomatic efforts mediated by regional powers, including Pakistan and Gulf nations, have so far failed to produce a lasting de-escalation framework.
Security analysts warn that any sustained military exchange near the Strait of Hormuz could severely disrupt global energy markets and international shipping routes, further deepening geopolitical instability across the region.
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