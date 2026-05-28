Revolutionary Guards targeted US base after American strikes: Iran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it had targeted an American military base in retaliation for what it described as US air strikes in southern Iran earlier in the day, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

The Guards said the retaliatory strike was launched after the United States military allegedly attacked a location near Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles.

“Following this morning's aggression by the invading US military against a location on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American air base that served as the source of the attack was targeted at 4:50 am,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by IRIB.

Iranian authorities did not disclose the exact location of the American base allegedly targeted in the operation, nor did they provide details regarding casualties or damage caused by the strike.

The escalation came amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent US military operations in southern Iran, which American officials have described as defensive actions aimed at preventing threats to regional maritime security.

Bandar Abbas, situated along Iran’s southern coast near the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, is one of Iran’s most important naval and military hubs. The waterway carries nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments, making any military confrontation in the area a matter of international concern.