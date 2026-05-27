Iran warns of retaliation after US strikes near Strait of Hormuz
Tehran says American attacks on missile sites and naval vessels threaten fragile ceasefire as tensions escalate in the Gulf
Iran has threatened a forceful response following US military strikes on missile launch sites and suspected mine-laying boats near the Strait of Hormuz, further straining a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it remained in full control of security operations in the strategically vital waterway and warned that any further “aggression” would face a “strong and crushing response”.
In a statement carried by the IRGC-affiliated Sepah News outlet, the IRGC Navy said 25 commercial vessels, including oil tankers and container ships, had safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours under its supervision and protection.
The statement added that Iranian forces were maintaining “intelligent control” over the strait, one of the world’s most important shipping routes for global energy supplies.
The warning came after the US military confirmed it had carried out strikes in southern Iran on Monday. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation targeted missile launch facilities and Iranian boats allegedly preparing to deploy naval mines.
“US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said in a statement.
He added that American forces would continue to defend personnel in the region while exercising restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.
The latest confrontation has raised concerns over the stability of the truce that began on 8 April, as both sides continue negotiations aimed at ending a conflict that has disrupted global energy markets and maritime trade.
Iran has continued to exert control over shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz despite a US naval blockade targeting Iranian ports. Last week, CENTCOM said the blockade had forced around 100 vessels to alter course and had disabled four others.
Tehran tightened restrictions in the waterway on 28 February, barring vessels linked to the United States or Israel from safe passage after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.
The United States has meanwhile intensified naval operations in the Gulf, preventing ships travelling to and from Iranian ports from freely transiting the strait.
With IANS inputs
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