Iran warns of retaliation after US strikes near Strait of Hormuz

Iran has threatened a forceful response following US military strikes on missile launch sites and suspected mine-laying boats near the Strait of Hormuz, further straining a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it remained in full control of security operations in the strategically vital waterway and warned that any further “aggression” would face a “strong and crushing response”.

In a statement carried by the IRGC-affiliated Sepah News outlet, the IRGC Navy said 25 commercial vessels, including oil tankers and container ships, had safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours under its supervision and protection.

The statement added that Iranian forces were maintaining “intelligent control” over the strait, one of the world’s most important shipping routes for global energy supplies.

The warning came after the US military confirmed it had carried out strikes in southern Iran on Monday. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation targeted missile launch facilities and Iranian boats allegedly preparing to deploy naval mines.