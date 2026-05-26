Iran accuses US of violating ceasefire with strikes near Strait of Hormuz, vows retaliation

Iran on Tuesday accused the United States of violating a ceasefire with overnight military strikes in the southern province of Hormozgan near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, warning that it would respond to the attacks and would not leave any aggression unanswered.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Washington had carried out strikes in the region over the past 48 hours despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving a fragile truce and reviving negotiations.

“The United States committed a gross violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region in the past 48 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Iran holds the US regime responsible for all the consequences resulting from these aggressive and unjustified actions,” it added, while pledging that Tehran would not hesitate to defend itself against any further attacks.

Iranian officials also accused Washington of acting in bad faith at a time when diplomatic engagement, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan, was underway to address outstanding disputes and reduce tensions.

Explosions reported near Hormuz

Iranian media reported explosions in areas close to the Strait of Hormuz early on Tuesday and described the US operation as a serious breach of a ceasefire that had largely halted hostilities in West Asia for nearly seven weeks.

According to reports, US forces targeted vessels allegedly attempting to deploy naval mines as well as missile-launch facilities in southern Iran. Washington reportedly characterised the operation as a defensive action aimed at protecting maritime navigation and regional security.

The latest escalation comes despite indications from both sides in recent weeks that negotiations over a possible memorandum of understanding were making progress. The proposed framework was expected to help restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while allowing negotiators time to address contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear programme and the future of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.