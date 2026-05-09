US fires on and disables 2 more Iranian tankers as tensions rise in Hormuz

US forces overnight fired on and disabled two Iranian oil tankers after an exchange of fire with Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz, while the United Arab Emirates reported fresh Iranian missile and drone attacks.

The developments on Friday, 8 May further deepened uncertainty over a fragile month-old ceasefire that Washington maintains remains in force. The United States is meanwhile awaiting Iran’s response to its latest proposal aimed at ending the conflict, reopening the strategic waterway and curbing Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he hoped to receive “a serious offer” from Iran later on Friday.

The US military said its forces disabled two Iranian tankers that were attempting to breach an American blockade on Iranian ports. Hours earlier, it said US forces had thwarted attacks on three Navy ships in the strait and launched retaliatory strikes on Iranian military facilities.

Iran has largely blocked the crucial shipping route for global energy supplies since the US and Israel launched military operations on 28 February, triggering sharp increases in fuel prices and unsettling global financial markets. Washington has in turn imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports.

The UAE’s defence ministry said three people were wounded after air defences engaged two ballistic missiles and three drones launched by Iran. It was not immediately clear whether all the projectiles had been intercepted.