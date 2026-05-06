UAE reports second day of missile, drone attacks as Iran denies involvement

The United Arab Emirates said it came under missile and drone attack for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, as regional tensions escalated around the Strait of Hormuz, although Iran strongly denied responsibility for the strikes.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rejected claims that it had launched attacks against the UAE, the Al Jazeera reported.

“Iran’s forces have not carried out any missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days,” the IRGC said, dismissing the allegations as “completely false”.

The UAE’s defence ministry said the latest assault followed attacks a day earlier in which at least three people were injured and a drone strike triggered a fire at a major oil facility in Fujairah.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the extent of damage or casualties resulting from Tuesday’s incident.

The renewed hostilities have heightened concerns over a possible return to open conflict between Iran and the United States after Washington launched a maritime security initiative known as “Project Freedom” to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic waterway carries around one-fifth of global energy exports and has become the centre of growing military tensions in recent weeks.

Iran has tightened its control over the strait following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in February, targeting or threatening vessels attempting to pass without Tehran’s approval. The standoff has disrupted energy markets, driving oil and gas prices sharply higher worldwide.

In response, the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and shipping in April, restricting Iran’s oil exports and access to foreign trade.

Hours after the US escort operation began on Monday, Iranian forces reportedly fired missiles at US naval assets and commercial ships operating under the American flag. While US Central Command denied that any vessels had been struck, it confirmed that cruise missiles and drones had been launched towards American targets.

Al Jazeera reported that US forces said they intercepted incoming projectiles and destroyed several Iranian boats during the confrontation.

Earlier on Monday, the UAE said Iran launched 15 missiles towards the country, most of them ballistic, marking the first major incident since a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran came into effect nearly a month ago.