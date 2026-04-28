UAE quits OPEC after nearly 6 decades amid Iran tensions, Hormuz crisis

The OPEC suffered a major setback on 28 April after the United Arab Emirates announced it would leave the oil producers’ cartel from 1 May, amid escalating tensions with fellow member Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE, one of OPEC’s largest producers, said the decision followed a review of its production policy and national economic interests.

The announcement comes after weeks of missile and drone attacks targeting the UAE during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Iran’s blockade and disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route for Gulf oil exports — has also severely affected the UAE’s ability to export crude oil.

The UAE economy depends heavily on energy exports, making continued disruptions a major concern for Abu Dhabi.

UAE cites ‘national interest’

In a statement, the UAE energy ministry said the move was based on the country’s “national interest” and aimed at giving it greater flexibility in responding to changing market conditions.