UAE stock markets shed billions amid regional conflict

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates have suffered sharp losses since the outbreak of the US-Israel conflict with Iran, wiping out an estimated $120bn in market value and placing the country among the most affected globally.

Al Jazeera reported how Dubai’s main index has fallen by roughly 16 per cent since the hostilities began on 28 February, while Abu Dhabi’s benchmark has declined by around 9 per cent. In monetary terms, this equates to a loss of approximately $45bn from Dubai’s market capitalisation and a further $75bn from Abu Dhabi’s.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, the downturn has been less severe. Markets in Qatar and Bahrain have recorded declines of about 4 per cent and 7 per cent respectively, while Saudi Arabia and Oman have managed to post gains during the same period. In the United States, the S&P 500 has dropped by around 7 per cent, reflecting broader uncertainty linked to the conflict.

Although the UAE has been relatively insulated from the global energy disruption caused by Iran’s restriction of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the crisis has significantly impacted its position as a major international travel hub. Flight cancellations have surged, particularly on routes serving Dubai International Airport, the busiest airport in the world for international passengers.

Tourism remains a vital pillar of the UAE economy, contributing roughly $70bn last year — about 13 per cent of gross domestic product. The disruption to travel has therefore added to economic concerns, alongside weakening investor sentiment.

Despite the recent volatility, analysts suggest the downturn is unlikely to have lasting structural consequences. Haytham Aoun, assistant professor of finance at the American University in Dubai, described the situation as a temporary shock rather than a fundamental threat to the country’s economic ambitions.