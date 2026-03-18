Gulf in crosshairs as Iran intensifies air strikes

A pall of fire and fear now hangs heavy over the Gulf, as Iran’s relentless volleys of missiles and drones carve fiery arcs across the night sky — an almost ritualistic escalation in the nearly three-week-long United States–Israel war on Tehran that has engulfed the Middle East in a storm of death, destruction, and deepening economic peril.

From the shimmering skylines of the UAE to the desert expanses of Saudi Arabia, air defence systems have become sentinels of survival, lighting up the darkness with bursts of interception. In the early hours of Tuesday, Qatar’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that its forces had successfully neutralised an incoming missile, even as Kuwait’s National Guard shot down a hostile drone at dawn — mere hours after its military engaged a barrage of aerial threats, the Al Jazeera reported.

Across the region, a tense choreography of attack and defence continues unabated. Saudi Arabia reported destroying a drone over its Eastern Province, while the UAE’s skies reverberated with the thunder of countermeasures as air defences sprang into action against successive waves of Iranian projectiles. In Dubai, a city more accustomed to the hum of commerce than the echoes of conflict, a loud explosion pierced the air — another stark reminder of a war that now feels uncomfortably close.