Missile debris kills man in Abu Dhabi as Dubai, Doha rocked by blasts

A Pakistani national has been killed in Abu Dhabi after falling debris from an intercepted missile struck the Bani Yas area, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, as the conflict between Israel and Iran continued to escalate across the region.

The Hindu reported that the incident comes amid a fresh wave of strikes, with explosions reported overnight in Dubai and Doha, underscoring the widening geographic impact of the hostilities.

In a separate development, a tanker sailing off the coast of Fujairah sustained minor damage after being hit by an unidentified projectile around 23 nautical miles east of the emirate, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. No casualties were reported in the incident.

A fire also broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following what officials described as an Iranian drone strike. Emergency services responded swiftly, and no injuries were reported.