Missile debris kills man in Abu Dhabi as Dubai, Doha rocked by blasts
Explosions reported across Gulf cities as Israel-Iran conflict enters third week
A Pakistani national has been killed in Abu Dhabi after falling debris from an intercepted missile struck the Bani Yas area, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, as the conflict between Israel and Iran continued to escalate across the region.
The Hindu reported that the incident comes amid a fresh wave of strikes, with explosions reported overnight in Dubai and Doha, underscoring the widening geographic impact of the hostilities.
In a separate development, a tanker sailing off the coast of Fujairah sustained minor damage after being hit by an unidentified projectile around 23 nautical miles east of the emirate, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. No casualties were reported in the incident.
A fire also broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following what officials described as an Iranian drone strike. Emergency services responded swiftly, and no injuries were reported.
Elsewhere in the region, Iraqi security sources said the United States Embassy Baghdad came under a sustained drone and rocket attack early on Tuesday. At least five drones were reportedly involved, marking one of the most intense assaults on the compound since the current escalation began, The Hindu report said.
The conflict, now in its third week, has seen continued military exchanges. Israel said it has prepared for several more weeks of operations, following overnight strikes targeting sites within Iran and increased bombardment of Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.
Iran, meanwhile, told the United Nations that it would not yield to what it described as unlawful aggression, warning that its civilian population faced serious risks from ongoing US and Israeli attacks.
With violence spreading across multiple fronts and critical infrastructure coming under threat, concerns are mounting over broader regional instability and its potential global repercussions.
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