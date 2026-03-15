Uneasy calm in Dubai as some Indian expats head home

For many Indian expatriates in Dubai, the past few weeks have brought an unfamiliar sense of uncertainty to a city long seen as a symbol of stability in a volatile region. Some families have already begun leaving temporarily as tensions escalate across the Gulf.

In early March, SP (name changed), a 40-year-old homemaker living in Dubai’s Oud Metha area with her technology professional husband and two young children, boarded one of the earliest Emirates flights to Bengaluru.

The family decided to move back to India for the time being after the intensifying conflict in the region shook their confidence in Dubai’s long-standing image as a safe haven. “We thought it would be temporary. We still believe this too shall pass,” she said.

They are not alone. For thousands of Indian expatriates in one of the world’s most glamorous and sought-after destinations, life has felt different since 28 February, when Iran began attacks on Gulf countries hosting US military bases in retaliation for the assassination of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Residents say while daily life largely continues as normal, an undercurrent of tension is unmistakable in a city that has long worn its reputation for security and stability like a badge of honour.

“It would be an exaggeration to say that normal life has been disrupted, and the UAE government is doing its best to reassure residents,” SP told National Herald. “But we never imagined even in our dreams that there could be a missile attack near Dubai airport, which is barely two kilometres from our residence.”

“With my husband working from home and the children attending online classes, we thought it was a good opportunity to spend some time in India until things stabilise,” she added.

Many expatriates in Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain cautious about speaking openly about the situation. Several have also criticised what they describe as “alarmist” coverage by sections of the Indian media.