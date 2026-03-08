West Asia crisis: 52,000 Indians returned following partial opening of airspace

Amid the West Asia crisis, India says it is closely monitoring the situation, particularly the safety of its citizens stranded in the region.

In a late-night statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the government is keeping a close watch, especially on Indians caught in the turmoil while transiting through or visiting Gulf countries.

The ministry revealed that more than 52,000 Indians have already returned home following the partial reopening of regional airspace, which had been disrupted by the escalating hostilities. According to the statement, thousands of passengers who had been stranded amid flight suspensions are now gradually making their way back to India through commercial and special flights.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to its citizens abroad, the MEA said the safety and welfare of Indian nationals remains its foremost priority. It added that India continues to remain in close contact with governments across the region to ensure that those requiring assistance receive timely support.

At the same time, the ministry urged all Indian nationals currently in the region to remain vigilant and strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities, as well as advisories circulated by Indian embassies and consulates.