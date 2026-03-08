West Asia crisis: 52,000 Indians returned following partial opening of airspace
MEA urges Indians in the region to remain vigilant and follow local guidelines and advisories issued by Indian missions
Amid the West Asia crisis, India says it is closely monitoring the situation, particularly the safety of its citizens stranded in the region.
In a late-night statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the government is keeping a close watch, especially on Indians caught in the turmoil while transiting through or visiting Gulf countries.
The ministry revealed that more than 52,000 Indians have already returned home following the partial reopening of regional airspace, which had been disrupted by the escalating hostilities. According to the statement, thousands of passengers who had been stranded amid flight suspensions are now gradually making their way back to India through commercial and special flights.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to its citizens abroad, the MEA said the safety and welfare of Indian nationals remains its foremost priority. It added that India continues to remain in close contact with governments across the region to ensure that those requiring assistance receive timely support.
At the same time, the ministry urged all Indian nationals currently in the region to remain vigilant and strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities, as well as advisories circulated by Indian embassies and consulates.
“The Government of India is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, particularly with regard to the welfare of Indian nationals who have been stranded there during transit or on short-duration visits,” the MEA said.
To facilitate assistance, Indian missions across the region have issued detailed advisories and established round-the-clock helplines to help citizens navigate the challenging circumstances.
The developments come as the security environment in West Asia remains fragile, with the United States and Israel continuing airstrikes on Iranian targets, while Tehran responds with retaliatory attacks on Israeli locations and US military bases across the region. The intensifying confrontation has disrupted air travel and raised concerns for thousands of travellers moving through key Gulf transit hubs.
According to the MEA, the partial reopening of airspace over the past few days has allowed both Indian and foreign airlines to resume operations, including special and non-scheduled services aimed at clearing the backlog of stranded passengers.
Between 1 March and 7 March, more than 52,000 Indians successfully travelled from the Gulf region back to India, the ministry said, noting that 32,107 of them were flown home on Indian carriers. Additional flights are being planned in the coming days to assist those who are still awaiting safe passage.
For Indian nationals in countries where commercial flight services have yet to resume, the MEA advised them to remain in contact with the nearest Indian embassy or consulate, which can provide updated information and guidance on the closest available travel options.
As tensions continue to simmer across West Asia, New Delhi’s diplomatic network remains on high alert, working to ensure that every Indian citizen caught in the crisis finds a safe route home.
With PTI inputs
