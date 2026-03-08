West Asia conflict: UAE issues warning against filming sensitive sites
The embassy urges all Indians in UAE to follow local laws and security guidelines to stay safe and avoid legal trouble
Amid heightened regional tensions, authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have issued a stern warning against filming incident sites, restricted areas, or airport interiors without official authorisation, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said on Sunday.
In an advisory aimed at safeguarding the large Indian community in the Gulf nation, the embassy urged all Indian nationals residing in or visiting the UAE to strictly comply with local laws and security directives to avoid legal complications and ensure their personal safety.
The advisory stressed that in the event of warning alerts, residents should immediately move to secure locations and remain there until the alert for their area is officially lifted. Individuals were cautioned against stepping outside merely to capture photographs or record videos during such emergencies.
The embassy also issued a clear directive against sharing or circulating images of sensitive locations or incident sites on digital and social media platforms. This includes photographs or footage depicting damage caused by projectiles or shrapnel, which authorities consider highly sensitive amid the prevailing security environment.
In addition, citizens were advised to maintain a safe distance if they come across suspicious objects or debris, including shrapnel fragments. Such discoveries should be promptly reported to the relevant authorities so that trained personnel can handle the situation safely and efficiently. Under no circumstances, the advisory emphasised, should individuals approach, touch, or attempt to examine such objects.
Travellers were also reminded not to photograph or record videos inside airport premises during arrival or departure procedures, as such actions are strictly prohibited under local regulations.
The advisory comes against the backdrop of the rapidly evolving security situation in the region. Earlier on Sunday, the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that the country’s air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats originating from Iran.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, the ministry clarified that loud sounds heard in certain areas were the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile missiles and drones.
As the situation continues to unfold, authorities have urged residents to remain calm, stay in safe locations, and rely solely on official channels for verified updates and instructions. The embassy reiterated its appeal to the Indian community to remain vigilant and fully adhere to the safety guidelines issued by the UAE authorities during this sensitive period.
With IANS inputs
