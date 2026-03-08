West Asia conflict: UAE issues warning against filming sensitive sites

Amid heightened regional tensions, authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have issued a stern warning against filming incident sites, restricted areas, or airport interiors without official authorisation, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said on Sunday.

In an advisory aimed at safeguarding the large Indian community in the Gulf nation, the embassy urged all Indian nationals residing in or visiting the UAE to strictly comply with local laws and security directives to avoid legal complications and ensure their personal safety.

The advisory stressed that in the event of warning alerts, residents should immediately move to secure locations and remain there until the alert for their area is officially lifted. Individuals were cautioned against stepping outside merely to capture photographs or record videos during such emergencies.

The embassy also issued a clear directive against sharing or circulating images of sensitive locations or incident sites on digital and social media platforms. This includes photographs or footage depicting damage caused by projectiles or shrapnel, which authorities consider highly sensitive amid the prevailing security environment.