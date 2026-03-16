Drone crash sparks fire near Dubai airport, forcing temporary flight suspension

A fire that broke out near Dubai International Airport after a drone crash has been brought under control, authorities confirmed on Monday, with no injuries reported.

Emergency services responded after the drone fell close to the airport and struck a fuel tank, igniting a blaze. Dubai Civil Defence said the fire was successfully contained.

As a precaution, flight operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority advised travellers to contact their airlines for updates while officials assess the situation.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions across the Gulf, where several countries have experienced waves of missile and drone attacks since the escalation of the US–Israeli conflict with Iran on 28 February. Officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) say more than 1,500 drones have been intercepted by the country’s air defence systems since the conflict began.

Earlier this month, another fire was reported in the emirate of Fujairah after debris fell following the interception of an unmanned aerial vehicle. Authorities also confirmed that no injuries were recorded in that incident.

Officials have not yet disclosed the origin of the drone involved in the Dubai airport incident, nor the exact location of the crash or the extent of any damage caused.

According to UAE authorities, Iran has launched more than 1,800 missiles and drones at the country since the start of the conflict, targeting both US assets and civilian infrastructure such as airports, ports and oil facilities. The attacks followed US-Israeli strikes on Iranian leadership targets