Drone crash sparks fire near Dubai airport, forcing temporary flight suspension
Air India and Air India Express are set to operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the Middle East on Monday
A fire that broke out near Dubai International Airport after a drone crash has been brought under control, authorities confirmed on Monday, with no injuries reported.
Emergency services responded after the drone fell close to the airport and struck a fuel tank, igniting a blaze. Dubai Civil Defence said the fire was successfully contained.
As a precaution, flight operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority advised travellers to contact their airlines for updates while officials assess the situation.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions across the Gulf, where several countries have experienced waves of missile and drone attacks since the escalation of the US–Israeli conflict with Iran on 28 February. Officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) say more than 1,500 drones have been intercepted by the country’s air defence systems since the conflict began.
Earlier this month, another fire was reported in the emirate of Fujairah after debris fell following the interception of an unmanned aerial vehicle. Authorities also confirmed that no injuries were recorded in that incident.
Officials have not yet disclosed the origin of the drone involved in the Dubai airport incident, nor the exact location of the crash or the extent of any damage caused.
According to UAE authorities, Iran has launched more than 1,800 missiles and drones at the country since the start of the conflict, targeting both US assets and civilian infrastructure such as airports, ports and oil facilities. The attacks followed US-Israeli strikes on Iranian leadership targets
Despite the scale of the barrage, most projectiles have reportedly been intercepted by the UAE’s defence systems. The country’s defence ministry said six people have died since the conflict began, including four civilians and two military personnel. The soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash attributed to a technical fault.
Air travel in the region has been affected by the security situation and related airspace restrictions. Airlines have adjusted schedules and curtailed some services in response.
Air India and Air India Express said they would operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the Middle East on Monday. This includes 10 flights connecting Indian cities with Jeddah and 12 scheduled services to and from Muscat.
In addition, the two carriers plan to operate 26 non-scheduled flights to destinations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, subject to regulatory permissions and operational conditions.
Passengers booked on routes where services remain temporarily suspended have been offered the option to rebook for a later date without additional charges or request a full refund.
Meanwhile, IndiGo said some of its services to and from Dubai between 15 and 17 March have been affected due to ongoing operational restrictions.
Several international airlines have scaled back flights in the region as authorities monitor the security situation and manage airspace safety.
With IANS inputs
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