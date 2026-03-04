Drone strike near US consulate in Dubai sparks fire as regional tensions escalate

A drone strike close to the United States consulate in Dubai triggered a fire late on Tuesday night, as hostilities intensified across the Middle East with reported attacks on American diplomatic facilities.

The incident occurred near the United States Consulate General Dubai, where a drone struck a parking area adjacent to the main chancery building, igniting a blaze.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio confirmed the episode in Washington, saying all diplomatic staff were safe and accounted for.

“A drone struck a parking lot next to the chancery building and caused a fire. All personnel are accounted for,” he told reporters.

Footage shared by residents on social media showed thick black smoke rising behind the consulate compound as emergency services responded.

In a statement posted on X, the Dubai Media Office said authorities had swiftly contained the blaze. “Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported,” it said, later confirming that the fire had been fully extinguished.