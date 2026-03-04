Drone strike near US consulate in Dubai sparks fire as regional tensions escalate
No injuries reported but visa services suspended after incident linked to wider attacks on American diplomatic sites
A drone strike close to the United States consulate in Dubai triggered a fire late on Tuesday night, as hostilities intensified across the Middle East with reported attacks on American diplomatic facilities.
The incident occurred near the United States Consulate General Dubai, where a drone struck a parking area adjacent to the main chancery building, igniting a blaze.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio confirmed the episode in Washington, saying all diplomatic staff were safe and accounted for.
“A drone struck a parking lot next to the chancery building and caused a fire. All personnel are accounted for,” he told reporters.
Footage shared by residents on social media showed thick black smoke rising behind the consulate compound as emergency services responded.
In a statement posted on X, the Dubai Media Office said authorities had swiftly contained the blaze. “Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported,” it said, later confirming that the fire had been fully extinguished.
Images released by officials showed a specialised fire response vehicle stationed outside the diplomatic premises as a precaution.
The strike in Dubai followed reported attacks on US diplomatic facilities in Kuwait and Riyadh a day earlier, marking a further escalation in tensions amid an ongoing exchange of drone and missile strikes targeting American interests in the region.
In the wake of the incident, the consulate cancelled all visa and consular appointments until 4 March. US officials also advised American citizens in Dubai to avoid the area around the mission and to remain indoors as a precaution while security assessments continued.
The latest developments underline the growing volatility across the Gulf, as diplomatic and security concerns deepen in parallel with the widening regional conflict.
