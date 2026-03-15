Gulf nations report new attacks after Iran warns major UAE ports to evacuate

Gulf countries reported fresh attacks on Sunday morning, a day after Iran called for the evacuation of three major ports in the United Arab Emirates, threatening for the first time a neighbouring country’s non-US assets.

Tehran accused the United States of using “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island — home to Iran’s main oil export terminal — though it offered no evidence. The war, meanwhile, showed no signs of easing, as US President Donald Trump said he hoped allied nations would deploy warships to help secure the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, Israeli strikes have deepened Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis, with more than 800 people killed and over 850,000 displaced.

Iranian missile barrage hits Israel

An Iranian missile barrage on Sunday injured two people and damaged an apartment building in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak in central Israel.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said a man was injured by glass shrapnel. Images from the site showed a blackened hole where the apartment’s windows once stood.

Paramedics also treated another man in the nearby city of Ramat Gan who suffered blast injuries. Earlier barrages struck 23 locations in the Tel Aviv area and injured two people.