Son succeeds father: Mojtaba Khamenei becomes Iran’s supreme leader

Iran has appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader, barely a week after the dramatic assassination of his father, Ali Khamenei, in joint strikes by the United States and Israel — an event that has plunged the Middle East into one of its most volatile crises in decades, the Al Jazeera reported.

The 56-year-old cleric now assumes command of the Islamic Republic of Iran at perhaps the most perilous moment in its 47-year history. His appointment was confirmed on Sunday by the powerful Assembly of Experts, the 88-member clerical body tasked with selecting the country’s supreme leader. The move came swiftly despite the ongoing war and the deepening turmoil gripping the region.

Within hours of the announcement, key pillars of Iran’s power structure — including the formidable Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the country’s armed forces — pledged their allegiance to the new leader, projecting a show of unity as the nation braces for a prolonged confrontation.

Senior officials echoed the call for solidarity. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the man overseeing the country’s wartime security strategy, urged the nation’s political and military establishment to rally around Mojtaba Khamenei, the Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf described loyalty to the new supreme leader as both a “religious and national duty”.

Though he has never stood for public office or faced a nationwide vote, Mojtaba Khamenei has long been one of the most influential figures in Iran’s political inner circle. For decades he functioned as a discreet yet powerful presence around his father, cultivating close relationships with senior clerics and particularly with the IRGC — ties that many analysts say have helped cement his rise.

His selection also signals continuity within Iran’s ruling establishment. In recent years, Mojtaba had increasingly been discussed as a likely successor to his father, whose rule spanned nearly four decades after he took over from the revolutionary leader Ruhollah Khomeini, the architect of the Iranian Revolution.