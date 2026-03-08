Iran claims US soldiers captured while Washington says they were killed

Iran’s National Security Council chief Ali Larijani has claimed that several American soldiers have been captured, alleging that the United States is describing them as having been killed in action.

In a post on X, Larijani said he had received reports that a number of US troops were taken prisoner during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. However, he did not provide details about where the alleged incident occurred or how many soldiers were involved.

“It has been reported to me that several American soldiers have been taken prisoner,” Larijani wrote in the social media post.

He further claimed that US authorities were presenting the situation differently, suggesting that Washington was describing the troops as having died in combat.

“But the Americans claim that they have been killed in action,” Larijani said.