Netanyahu cites global ties — including Modi — to defend Gaza war leadership

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a fiery and theatrical address at the Knesset on Monday, mounted a sweeping defence of his leadership, insisting that Israel — despite a storm of global criticism and a surge of anti-Semitism — stands taller and stronger on the world stage than ever before. And at the heart of that diplomatic resilience, he said, lie his close personal ties with global heavyweights, among them Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The debate unfolded under the Knesset’s “40-signature” mechanism, a tool crafted for the opposition to summon the Prime Minister once a month. Netanyahu, encountering a barrage of attacks from Opposition lawmakers, responded with a performance both combative and triumphant, weaving together defence, defiance and political theatre.

“Israel is stronger than ever,” he declared, dismissing claims of diplomatic isolation as nothing less than “a detachment from reality.” He argued that despite two grinding years of war with Hamas, Israel remains a dominant force — militarily, economically, and strategically — across the Middle East and even beyond. The war, officially renamed by his government as the ‘War of Revival’, has, he said, only underscored Israel’s resilience.

Netanyahu accused critics of ignoring the deepening global alliances his government has nurtured. “Many states and many world leaders are seeking us out,” he said, while acknowledging that Israel faces “challenges,” particularly a rising tide of anti-Semitism sweeping across Western nations. He blamed these trends on two sources: radical elements within Muslim immigrant communities in Europe and a virulent stream of online incitement, amplified by anti-Zionist governments and organisations.