Netanyahu condemns UK, Canada, Australia over recognition of Palestinian state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unleashed a stern rebuke at Britain, Canada, and Australia, accusing them of “rewarding terror” after their decision to recognise a Palestinian state in the shadow of the devastating 7 October Hamas attack.

“There will be no Palestinian state,” Netanyahu declared, reiterating Israel’s longstanding opposition to Palestinian statehood west of the Jordan River. He warned that Israel’s response to the recognition would follow after his return from the United States.

Targeting the governments of the three countries, he said: “You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize. And I have another message for you: It’s not going to happen.” Netanyahu also highlighted his commitment to expanding Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, stating that Israel has “doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria” and will continue on this path.